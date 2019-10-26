NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man who was stabbed to death near Tennessee State University's campus has been identified.
Police say 52-year-old Melvin McDaniel was stabbed in the chest inside his apartment in the 3000 block of Clare Avearound around 7:49 p.m., right across from Hadley Park near Interstate 40 and about three blocks southeast of TSU's campus.
At 7:50 p.m. police say Daniel knocked on his neighbor's door asking for help and he then collapsed.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
Daniel lived alone and was known to have frequent visitors.
There is no description on a suspect who remains at large at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
