NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in West Nashville early Friday morning.
Around 12:05 a.m. Metro Police responded to a report of a 54-year-old man that had been stabbed in the abdomen.
Police said the victim was walking into a homeless camp in the wooded area behind the Bojangle’s at 7000 A Charlotte Pike when he was approached by a 34-year-old man. The man stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a 5-inch knife.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, 6’4” and 250 pounds.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was treated for moderate injuries.
Officers responding to the scene walked through the woods and found the tent where the stabbing may have occurred and saw possible blood stains near one of the tents.
Police are currently investigating the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing scene.
