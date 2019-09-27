NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during an argument in East Nashville.

Police say this happened on Dickerson Pike, very close to where a shooting occurred previously. Two men apparently got into an argument when one of them stabbed the other.

The victim went to nearby Bellshire Pizza for help. A woman quickly jumped in to help the victim, stopping the bleeding on his neck. The woman said she's known the man for 15 years. 

The suspect is in custody. Employees at the pizza shop said they saw him in the store about an hour before the stabbing. It's not clear what led up to the argument. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan Illers

