HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A victim and possible suspect is recovering after reportedly being stabbed in the neck in the basement of a home on Panama Drive during a fight. Another victim and possible suspect is recovering from a head injury.
According to Metro Police, the investigation began around 2 a.m. when the victim walked into Tri-Star Summit Medical Center stating he was stabbed in the neck by an unknown suspect who attacked him while he was walking on Panama Drive.
A witness at the hospital with the victim told officers there were in the basement of a home on the 6000 block of Panama Drive with a resident named John. The witness told police they were doing "30 Second Fights" when John was on top of the victim. The witness said he heard the victim scream, and he hit John in the head with a glass jar to defend the victim. Officers went to the home and discovered several blood drops in the basement.
The suspect, John, said he was in the basement with the victim and witness when the stabbing victim pulled a knife and attempted to rob him. John said he was struggling with the victim over the knife when he was hit in the head by the witness.
John admitted to cutting the man during the attempted robbery and was transported to Tri-Star Summit Medical Center for the head injury. The stabbing victim was subsequently transferred to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.