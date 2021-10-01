NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the chest on Thursday morning in Nashville.
Metro Police say they responded to the call at 1111 Bell Road just after 7 a.m. where they found the victim unable to communicate with a stab wound in his chest.
A witness at the scene was able to give a description of the suspect to police and give information as to what had taken place.
Police were able to locate the suspect a short time later near the scene. The witness was able to positively identify the suspect for police.
Security footage at the scene showed the victim seated in his vehicle in the parking lot when the suspect approached and stabbed him.
A bloody knife was also located near the scene.
The victim stated he would prosecute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.