MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting in Rotary Park that left one person dead and another injured.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Deputies found the body of 19-year-old Jonathan Coleman Crain of Greenbrier in the woods of the park. His official cause of death has not been determined.
Another man, 18-year-old Jesus Daniel Andrad-Landa of Springfield, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Deputies believe 23-year-old Blake Thomas Ludy of Greenbrier and Columbia is responsible for the shooting. Ludy has yet to be located and was last seen leaving the park wearing blue sweat pants, a gray hoodie and black leather tennis shoes. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 223 pounds and has blue eyes, brown hair and a beard. Ludy is considered armed and dangerous and investigators do not believe he is in the immediate area.
It appears all three of the men knew each other, so deputies are saying this shooting is not being considered a random act of violence.
Deputies also said the park's gate is usually shut, but was open.
Residents living in the Rotary Park area are asked to keep an eye out for Ludy and any suspicious activity. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office at 931-648-0611.
The park will remain closed until the investigation is completed.
