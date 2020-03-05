MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a 61-year-old man accused of stabbing his roommate.
Police say 61-year-old Antonio Saenz Aguilar is wanted on an aggravated domestic assault charge for stabbing his male roommate.
Aguilar had at one time made statements alluding to possibly moving state to state, to "never be found."
If you have seen Aguilar, or have any information on where he may be, please contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Albert Miles III at 629-201-5513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.