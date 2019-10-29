CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville police are searching for Mark McMurray, suspected of at least six incidents of stealing lottery tickets from various retail locations.
Police say 47-year-old McMurry walks into the business, asks the clerk for a product that requires the clerk to leave the counter.
He then quickly takes lottery tickets from behind the counter, puts them down his pants, and leaves the business.
Police say six theft of property warrants are out for McMurry, and are seeking help from the public in locating him.
If you have any information on where McMurry may be is encouraged to contact the Tipline at 931-645-8477.
