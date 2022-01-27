NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Hustler Club in Nashville 12 days ago.
According to police, a group of men was inside a private room on January 15, when two women got into a confrontation that spilled into the hallway. One of the men pulled a gun and fired one shot into the floor. No one was injured.
Police are looking through surveillance footage for a bald man with facial hair. He was wearing a leather jacket at the club that night.
Police are asking anyone with information on the man who shot the floor that night to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.