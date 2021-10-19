NASHVILLE , TN (WSMV) - A stranger stole Halloween decorations off the steps of an East Nashville home, and it was all caught on camera. In the footage, a man in yellow walked past the doorstep of Taylor and Madi Thomas. Moments later the man stops, snatches their decorative skeleton, and runs off.
“Just how he aggressively pulled him down the stairs, I was like Geesh,” Madi said. The couple says they came home to find the skeleton missing over the weekend. But when taking a look at their surveillance footage they couldn’t help but laugh.
“It’s a little sad that the skeleton dog doesn’t have its owner anymore. He’s kind of looking back at where the skeleton use to be,” Taylor said. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time someone’s taken something from their stoop. Their 'Save The Date' invitations have also gone missing.
“I feel like it was a dare or a drunken impulse because he stole the skeleton, and did it fairly quickly then hopped in the car, and they drove away,” Madi explained. Despite it all, they aren’t allowing the situation to haunt them. Instead, they hope for the return of their decoration.
“It would be funny if you see this to return it in the middle of the night just like you stole it in the middle of the night,” Thomas stated.
