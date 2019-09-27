NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight incident that happened at a dog park on 1st Avenue South where a victim was sliced with a box cutter.
According to investigators, the black male suspect approach a victim as he walked through the dog park and requested a dollar. After the victim said he didn't have a dollar, the suspect pulled out the box cutter and sliced the victim's chest and ran away.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators on scene tell News4 that the suspect is possibly a homeless man.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
