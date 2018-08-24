shooting scene 8-24

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was shot while shielding his wife from gunfire in north Nashville.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Batavia Street at 9:45 p.m.

The man told police that he and his wife were outside their home when they heard the gunfire.

Police said the man jumped in front of his wife to protect her and was shot in the leg.

The man is recovering from his injuries at the hospital.

Police are still working to identify the gunman.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.