NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was shot while shielding his wife from gunfire in north Nashville.
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Batavia Street at 9:45 p.m.
The man told police that he and his wife were outside their home when they heard the gunfire.
Police said the man jumped in front of his wife to protect her and was shot in the leg.
The man is recovering from his injuries at the hospital.
Police are still working to identify the gunman.
