MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to find out why a man was shot while inside his home on Monday morning in Clarksville.
Officials say the shooting happened at the 41-year-old victim's home on Ladd Drive at 3:15 a.m. Several shots were fired at the residence.
The man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Anyone with information, please contact Det. Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5527, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
