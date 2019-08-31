News4 Shooting Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in the head Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of Packard Drive just after 11 p.m. Friday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment. Police found a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine next to him.

Witnesses say they heard two shots fired, then went outside and found the man on the ground. 

Police say this was not a suicide attempt as evidence at the scene leads them to believe he was shot by someone. There is currently no word or information on a suspect. 

The man has life threatening injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. He is not expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

