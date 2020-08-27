MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) –A man was killed in a shooting that happened at the Northfield Commons Apartments on Willowbrook Drive in Murfreesboro Thursday night.
Police say it happened at around 9:08 p.m. and the incident is under investigation.
No other information was released.
MPD is investigating a homicide that occurred at Northfield Commons Apartments on Willowbrook Dr. around 9:08 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. A male victim was shot to death. The incident is under investigation by Criminal Investigations Division detectives. No other info is available. pic.twitter.com/4HUGTU3qTL— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) August 28, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.