NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man says he was shot and robbed while walking to his uncle's house near downtown Nashville.
According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets just after midnight Friday.
The victim told police two men who had their faces covered got out of a black car and robbed him at gunpoint. He said he was shot in the elbow and the thigh while running away.
Officials said the man is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police have not been able to identify the gunmen at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.