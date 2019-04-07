ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering from injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on the 800 block of Richards Road.
According to Metro Police, investigators responded and located the victim, a man in his 40s, with a gunshot wound to his leg and bruises to his head after being pistol-whipped and robbed. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: @MNPDNashville on scene of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex off Richards Road in Antioch. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/6fFlkR20NQ— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) April 8, 2019
The two possible suspects are believed to be black males in their late teens or early 20s who fled the scene in a tan or gold colored Honda Accord.
The investigation into a cause for the shooting is ongoing.
