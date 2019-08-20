NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering from serious injuries after an overnight shooting outside Buds Market on Buchanan Street.
Metro Police officers responded to a shooting call there around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old victim was shot once above the knee.
The victim told investigators he did not know who or where the suspect was when the shooting occurred.
Investigators believe a shots fired call received nearby around the same time is most likely related and there is reason to believe the victim was struck by a stray bullet.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
