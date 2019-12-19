NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was found shot overnight at a motel in northeast Nashville.
Metro Police responded to the Regency Inn on the 1500 block of Hampton Street where a 33-year-old male was found shot in the upper leg near the groin.
The suspects are believed to be two black males armed with handguns and were driving a black 2010-2016 Nissan Sentra.
The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He refused to speak to detectives about the crime.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
