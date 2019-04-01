shooting 4/1

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the gunmen involved in a shooting south of downtown Nashville on Monday morning.

Police said Kenneth Morton, 52, was shot outside a home in the 80 block of Fain Street, about a half mile away from the school where U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was speaking at an event.

According to officials, Morton's injuries were life-threatening. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said two men in a blue car pulled up and fired the shots. More specific details have not been released at this time.

Bullets in the neighborhood hit a vehicle on the street and one home's front porch area. 

"There's good folks out here," said neighbor Kelvin Clay. "We are not bad out here. We try to keep no violence in this area. I'm not afraid. It's just tiring. Look at me. I'm gray. It's getting old. The killing is getting old. Stop it. Stop it. That's all we're asking out here."

