GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after Goodlettsville police said he was shot several times outside of a bank.
It happened at Volunteer State Bank off Long Hollow Pike on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a man was trying to deposit some money at the bank. That's when another man came up behind him and tried to take his money.
When he didn't hand it over, police said the suspect shot that man several times.
A woman who works nearby told News4 she heard what sounded like a gun shot.
"It makes me very unsettled to know something like that can happen that close especially when we work in a building that's basically windows," Brenda Spence said.
Police said the suspect jumped into a 2018 or 2019 white Nissan Maxima with possibly three others. Investigators at the scene said it was recently stolen and has Tennessee tags.
The number to look out for: 2K0-9W5.
If you have any information that could help, contact Det. Stephen Hodges at 615-210-7242, or Detective Les Carlisle at 615-202-0934.
