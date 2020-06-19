MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who shot another man multiple times outside an apartment building in Murfreesboro.
Police say officers responded to The Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments in the 2300 block of N. Tennessee Blvd. at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 21-year-old Leul Christopher Holloman, who had been shot multiple times.
Holloman was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows Holloman and an unidentified man were seen arguing outside building 7 of the apartment complex. Shortly after, the man pulled out a gun and shot Holloman multiple times.
Police are still searching for the gunman and the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 both on-air and online for updates.
