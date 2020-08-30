NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that has left one man in critical condition at 1410 Brick Church Pike.
Police say the victim was shot several times in the abdominal area and being transported to the hospital.
News4 is at the scene and will update this story as information comes available.
