NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Napier Homes area overnight.
According to Metro Police, it happened in a courtyard in a housing complex on Charles E. Davis Blvd around 2 a.m. Investigators said the 29-year-old victim was shot in his torso, back, and leg.
After he was shot, he went inside a home for help and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There is currently no word on a suspect or suspects involved.
As of 5:30 a.m., the scene was still very active while police were investigating the shooting.
