NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an active scene on 14th Avenue North and Underwood Street where one man was found shot multiple times.
A neighbor tells News4 that they heard rapid gunfire from a semi-automatic handgun. Investigators are searching the area for possible suspects.
The victim's injuries are non-life threatening. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are currently unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.