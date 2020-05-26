Man shot in Northeast Nashville

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Northeast Nashville early Tuesday morning. This is the third shooting reported in Nashville in the past 6 hours.

Metro Nashville Police arriving on the scene said they found the victim outside a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Broadmoor Drive. Police said a tourniquet was put on the victim, who was then taken to the hospital. 

