Granstaff Apartment Shooting - 6-13-19

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was found shot multiple times in a car at the Granstaff Apartments on Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

According to Metro Police, they found more than 20 shell casings from a rifle in the parking lot. The victim was able to drive himself to Cheatham County General Hospital. It was there he was transported back to Vanderbilt University Medical Center

There is no information at this time on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

