NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was found shot multiple times in a car at the Granstaff Apartments on Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
According to Metro Police, they found more than 20 shell casings from a rifle in the parking lot. The victim was able to drive himself to Cheatham County General Hospital. It was there he was transported back to Vanderbilt University Medical Center
There is no information at this time on any possible suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.