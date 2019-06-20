NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was shot in killed while sitting inside his vehicle Wednesday night at Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive in East Nashville.
Investigators say 31-year-old Eric Bell Jr. died after two suspects, described only as black men, began shooting at him around 11:40 p.m. Bell was known to sit in his car and listen to music.
The motive on the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding Bell's murder, you're asked to call Metro Police East Precinct at 615-862-7525 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.