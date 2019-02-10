MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Millersville Police Department are looking for a shooting suspect who they say shot and killed a man on Bethel Road near the I-65 north on-ramp on Sunday morning.
According to Millersville Police, the suspect is a black male with light complexion in his early-to-mid 20s with facial hair approximately 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing dark colored jogging pants, a black wind breaker, black do-rag, and black Air Jordan shoes.
Investigators said the suspect shot a 30-year-old man. The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a 2013 white Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tennessee tag # 867M8. The vehicle was last seen traveling on I-65 south towards Nashville.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Millersville Police Department immediately at (615) 859-2758.
