NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Elks Lodge on Jefferson Street in north Nashville.
Investigators said 38-year-old Robert D. Shields was leaving the lodge carrying money related to an overnight party when he was confronted by an armed robber. Investigators said shots were exchanged between the robber and Shields, and Shields was hit.
The robber reportedly fled in an unknown direction. Shields was taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center by a friend where he was pronounced dead.
A pistol was found by police in the parking lot of Elks Lodge believed to be Sheilds' weapon. Investigators are continuing to pursue leads in the case to identify the shooter.
If you have any information about the person responsible for Shields' murder, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
