NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.
Metro Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Kline Avenue in South Nashville.
Crews at the scene saw police tape placed in the neighborhood and one bullet shell casing on the ground.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say the shooting was domestic-related.
