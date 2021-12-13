NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was shot in the leg at West End and I-440 on Monday.
According to Metro Police, the shooting occurred at 4:30 p.m. The victim was riding in a black truck when he got shot.
He is being transported to Vanderbilt hospital.
No other information was provided.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
