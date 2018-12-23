NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries after being shot in the stomach at a home in Breeze Hill.
According to Metro Police, officers were dispatched around 4:12 p.m. to the home on the 2900 block of Vaulx Lane. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim alert and breathing.
The suspect was reportedly no longer on scene. The investigation is underway.
