NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man just south of downtown Nashville on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets.
Police said the 36-year-old victim was riding as a passenger in a car when he heard someone yelling. The driver stopped, and the gunman opened fire.
The man was struck in the shoulder. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.
