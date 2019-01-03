shooting map 1/3
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man just south of downtown Nashville on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was riding as a passenger in a car when he heard someone yelling. The driver stopped, and the gunman opened fire.

The man was struck in the shoulder. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

