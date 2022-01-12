NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a motel in Hermitage from Tuesday night.
MNPD responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hermitage Inn off Lebanon Pike and found a man shot in the shoulder.
The man told police he heard people arguing outside and opened the door, then someone shot him.
Police say it appears the man was shot while he was still inside his room.
MNPD are still looking for the shooter.
