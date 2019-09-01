NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a bar in Antioch.
Police say they received a call just before 3 a.m. regarding a shooting in the parking lot of Los Paisanos Bar, located in the 2000 block of Antioch Pike.
When police arrived, they found a male victim in the parking lot who had a gunshot wound to his thigh.
His injury is non-life threatening and police are still investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
