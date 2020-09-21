Man shot in neck outside Hermitage home overnight

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck outside a Hermitage home overnight.
Metro Police told News4 the victim was in a car in front of the residence on Wyntree North when he got into an argument with the male suspect.
The suspect shot at the victim, striking him in the neck. The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating. No suspect description has been made available at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest from this police investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.