NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot during an altercation on Broadway near 12th Avenue South.
According to police, the man was shot in the McDonald's parking lot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The shooter is a man who fled the scene in an unknown car. No other information was available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
