NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being shot in the leg around 2 a.m.
The incident happened near 27th Avenue and West End Avenue in the area of Centennial Park.
Police tell News4 at the scene that the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
At this time, there is no information on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
