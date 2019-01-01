NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Nashville early on New Year's day.
According to police, the victim said a car pulled up next to him while he was walking along Tucker Road just before 3 a.m.
The man said the gunman got out of the car and demanded his wallet and money.
The victim reportedly said he didn't have anything, which is when he was shot in the leg.
According to police, the man was able to call for help at a relative's home nearby.
The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police have not released any information about the suspect.
