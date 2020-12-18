NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street.
Police say the call came in around 7:30 Friday night after a passerby discovered the man. He was alert but was in critical condition when he was taken to Vanderbilt.
