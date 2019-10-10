NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head near Parkwood Estates in North Nashville.
Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Moorewood Drive and Crislynndale Drive at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No information on a suspect has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
