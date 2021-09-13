HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A man was flown from Hopkinsville to Nashville Sunday afternoon after being shot in the face with an arrow, according to news partner WKDZ radio.
Hopkinsville Police say the man was found around 4 p.m. on Vine Street with an arrow through his nose.
From the scene he was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where he was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital.
Police say the shooter has been located, but as of now has not been officially charged.
