NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a 54-year-old man was shot in the face outside a north Nashville home Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of 17th Ave North.

17th ave north shooting

Police say two men were in an argument outside of a home when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the right eye and shoulder.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby fire station where he received first aid. He was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The man is currently in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. The only suspect information at this time is that the suspected shooter is a black man wearing either a gray or black skull cap. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

