NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday night south of Nashville.
According to Metro Police, investigators were called to the area of Oakwood Terrace around 9:39 p.m. The 20-year-old man, identified as Jamarquise Glenn, was shot in the chest and transported by private vehicle with critical injuries to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital where he later died.
Two men transported Glenn to the hospital, and one of those men fled before police arrived. Police said the latest details surrounding Glenn's shooting death show Glenn pulled a pistol during an argument with a woman and was shot during a struggle with her on Miners Cove in Antioch.
Investigators never found a crime scene. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.