NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot in both legs after an attempted carjacking in Antioch.
Police say around midnight Thursday morning, a man walked into Southern Hills Hospital with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The injuries are non life-threatening.
The victim told police two men tried to carjack him at 1 Hickory Club Drive. The victim ran from the suspects and as he was running, one of the suspects opened fire and hit him in both legs.
The suspects then fled the scene after shooting the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
