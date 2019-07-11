WinthorneDriveShooting071119.JPG
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded in the arm, and woman who witnessed the incident had a possible cardiac issue.

According to investigators, the victim was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the arm in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a woman who saw the gunfire was rushed to the hospital with a possible heart problem.

The man's injuries were deemed to be non life-threatening, officers said.

