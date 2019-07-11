NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded in the arm, and woman who witnessed the incident had a possible cardiac issue.
According to investigators, the victim was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the arm in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a woman who saw the gunfire was rushed to the hospital with a possible heart problem.
The man's injuries were deemed to be non life-threatening, officers said.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.