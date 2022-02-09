NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting outside a marina restaurant in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.
According to police, two men were fighting in a parking lot off Bell Road. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other in the back, then sped off in a vehicle.
The injured man broke ran to the marina and broke into the front door of Papa Turney's BBQ restaurant and used the phone to call 911, police said.
The man’s injuries are serious but believed to be non-life-threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.