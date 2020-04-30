NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 22-year-old male was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with injuries after being shot Thursday night in Nashville.
Metro Police confirm to News4 that the victim was shot during a verbal altercation before walking to the Dollar General at 82 Lafayette Street to contact police.
The suspects are described as three black males in a brown Chevy Malibu.
Hermitage Precinct Detectives and CSI are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.