NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was shot in the leg overnight after two suspects broke into his home and robbed him at gunpoint in the Talbot's Corner area of East Nashville.
Metro Police officers responded to the home on the 500 block of Norton Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. in response to a robbery and shooting. Two male suspects entered the home through a partially-opened door. Once they were inside they demanded money and the keys to the victim's vehicle at gunpoint.
The 38-year-old male victim complied with the suspects' demands but was shot once in the leg. The suspects managed to get away in his 2002 Chevy Tahoe.
The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police are still investigating the incident.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.